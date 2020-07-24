Baby Defies Odds, Becomes 300th Heart Transplant at Dallas Children's

Talking with the Rivas family over video call, you can't help but notice that bundle of joy on mom's lap.

"He's just a chunky little baby," said Javier Rivas, holding a toy up to his 6-month-old son, Miles.

Baby Miles is happy and healthier now but it's been a long journey in the last few months.

"With them being sick, it's so hard. You want to stay strong," said Mariah Rivas, Miles' mom. "Believe god's going to do his work. Just be patient."

The Air Force parents have been raising their family while stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana. They were over the moon for their newest addition and a new baby brother for the couple's toddler, Mateo earlier this year.

While the pregnancy was normal, there were some hiccups at birth, with Miles entering the world with a broken collar bone. But his parents said he's a fighter and recovered normally.

However, a month later things took a turn.

"He started sneezing and coughing and we thought, babies shouldn't get sick like that," said Javier.

Chest x-rays showed his heart was bigger than it should be. Cardiologists diagnosed him with a rare heart condition called dilated cardiomyopathy. Doctors said his heart couldn't pump enough blood.

"The doctor did warn us ahead of time: medication might not be the only answer," said Mariah.

Doctors also said there was a huge chance that Miles would need a heart transplant in the next four to six months. The family made the decision to journey from the airbase to Children's Health in Dallas amid the pandemic.

"With COVID in general, it just makes us worry even more," said Javier.

Dr. Ryan Davies, Children's Health pediatric heart transplant surgeon and UT Southwestern associate professor, said half the children with Miles' condition don't survive without a heart transplant.

"The whole transplant process relies on that gift of life from donor families," he said.

Miles was put on the transplant list. Just about a week later, a miracle happened. A new heart instantly became available, faster than the family ever expected.

"We were surprised because everybody says it takes a year to even two years to find a baby a heart," said Javier.

Miles became the 300th heart transplant at Children's Health.

"We're excited to be a part of helping him get back to his life," said Dr. Davies.

Today, Miles is recovering quickly.

"Three days after surgery he was just back to normal like nothing happened," said Mariah.

And he's finally growing into his big, happy personality with a brand new heart.

"We're very grateful for that family. And I don't know where we would be without them," said Mariah. "Their child that has passed is continuing to live through Miles."

The family is still staying at the Ronald McDonald House for the next several months as doctors continue to monitor Miles' progress.