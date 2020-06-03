ATF, NSSF Offer $10,000 Reward in Dallas Federal Firearms Licensee Burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Sports Shooting Foundation are offering a reward for information about a burglary in which 46 firearms were stolen in Dallas.

The Dallas Field Division of the ATF and the NSSF are each offering a $5,000 reward, making the total reward $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, three suspects forced entry into the DFW Gun Range, located in the 1600 block of West Mockingbird Lane, at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance video showed that the suspects gained access through a door on the west side of the building.

The suspects took 43 handguns and 3 long guns from the business before leaving the scene on foot. The burglary lasted less than two minutes, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.

One suspect is a young, black male who wore dark-colored athletic pants, a gray, hooded jacket, black tennis shoes with a white swoosh, and light-colored gloves during the burglary.

The second suspect is a young, black male, height and weight undetermined who wore medium-colored distressed jeans, a red-colored jacket, a dark mask covering the lower half of his face, and dark tennis shoes with a white swoosh, white soles, and white laces.

The third suspect is a young, black male who wore dark pants, a dark long sleeve shirt or jacket, tennis shoes with a dark and light pattern, and a dark cloth covering the lower half of his face.

During the burglary, the third suspect carried a light blue athletic bag with a dark-colored bottom and a gray strap. The second and third suspects alternated carrying a dark, pet carrier-style bag with mesh sides.

This incident is one of three attempted or actual thefts from Dallas Federal Firearms Licensees reported in a four-hour window on Saturday night and Sunday morning, the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, it is unclear if any of the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF Dallas Field Division at 469-227-4300 or 888-283-8477. Individuals with information can also contact the North Texas Crime Commission Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app or by visiting www.reportit.com.