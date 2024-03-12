With spring break underway and warmer weather expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, that means busier lakes and pools across North Texas.

That's why the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas wants to remind parents of the importance of "Water Watching" – especially around young children.

They say adult supervision is key and recommend that families assign a trusted adult to rotate "water watching" shifts with. This person keeps an active eye on those in the water without distractions such as phone calls or side conversations to ensure children are constantly being monitored.

"I think another thing that parents don't realize is that drowning is completely silent,” said Jennifer Pewitt, Associate Vice President of Aquatics at the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas. “So you have this idea in parenthood, that you're going to hear your child if they need you. And that's true if you are at a playground, right? You're going to hear the crash or the fall or the cry. But when a child slips below the surface of the water, its totally silent."

The Y also encourages parents to enroll their children in swimming classes at an early age to help them learn basic life-saving skills such as learning how to float on their backs.

The CDC says drowning is the number one cause of death for children ages 1 to 4. Unlike other types of accidents, drowning is silent and can happen within seconds. Last year, 87 children drowned in Texas alone.

"When a child takes formal swimming lessons, they learn a few basic skills that really help them become infinitely safer around water. So the first is we teach them to comfortably and happily go underwater and hold their breath. That enables them to open their eyes,” said Pewitt. “Know that drowning happens just a few feet from the wall. So once they are able to do that skill, we teach them to open their eyes and turn around and grab the wall and pull themselves out."

Lakes can be an especially dangerous place for children.

"Anytime you are around brown water with your kids – if you can't see through the bottom of the water, your child should be in a coast-guard approved life jacket, regardless of their swimming ability,” said Pewitt. “That goes even for my own children, who are competitive swimmers, they swim much better than me at this point in their life, and if they are at the lake or on a boat they absolutely have on coast guard-approved life jacket."

Visibility is poor at most North Texas lakes, which can make it difficult to know if anyone has slipped below the surface.

“If something happens and they slip below the surface if it was a medical event or they somehow became unconscious or they got a cramp -- you absolutely are not going to find them,” said Pewitt.

Another tip: Families who have home pools should also invest in proper fencing and have a life preserver on hand.

The Y says talking to your child about asking for permission to enter any body of water is also important.