Tarrant County District restores protest dashboard after hack, appraisal notices issued

As appraisal notices go out, homeowners are walking into the Tarrant Appraisal District office with their questions.

The good thing, says Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt, is that, on average, homeowners can expect a 6% increase in home values, compared to 23% last year and 18% the year before.

“The values… they haven’t gone up this year as much as they have in the past, so, we’re excited about that," he said.

He expects the same number of protests, though-- around 200,000.

When folks get their property value notices, which started going out this week, they have 30 days to file their protest.

But right now, doing that online isn't possible: The protest dashboard isn't fully working.

“We hope it’ll be up by this Friday. We’re not making any promises," Bobbitt said.

He said their shifting to a new website host, but the process was delayed after TAD was hit by a cyber-attack last month.

Hackers posted some information for 300 people online and demanded $700,000.

"We lost connectivity due to the ransomware incident, and so we’re just kind of behind the ball," Bobbitt said.

Bobbitt declined to comment on whether TAD intends to pay hackers' demand.

He said they don’t plan to extend the protest deadline and encourage people to email their protest form or bring it to the appraisal district in person.

“[We have] a little workshop area set up where you can come in, file your protest, and talk to an appraiser right here immediately when you first come in," he said.

Tax consultant Chandler Crouch doesn’t want the district’s cyber-challenges to deter folks from trying to save money.

"There's some unique dynamics that are happening this year. The bottom line is it's still a good idea to protest," he said.

He hopes TAD can get their new site off the ground without a glitch.

"I think that it is gonna play a role in protests moving forward. We won't know exactly how much, but I'm expecting the website to have some intermittent issues," Crouch said.

Bobbitt says they’re working to make their new site safer and faster—but wants to reassure neighbors.

“As far as we know, our database was not actually breached. Our appraisal software and image system was not actually breached. So, most of the information we had was not affected," he said.

Bobbitt said the neighbors who were affected by the attack have been notified by mail.

TAD has also created a call center for folks who can ask more questions and find out if they were mailed a letter.

The call center is available Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and can be reached at 1-800-939-4170.

You can find more resources from TAD here.