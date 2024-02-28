Arrest made in shooting that killed teen at Dallas Church's Chicken restaurant

Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of a teenager who was on the clock at a fast-food restaurant in South Dallas earlier this month.

According to the Dallas Police Department, 23-year-old Jeremy Grant is charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Marcos Villanueva.

Dallas County Jail

It happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Church's Chicken in the 4600 block of Scyene Road.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Dallas police officers responded to the restaurant after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Villanueva suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said witnesses told them a Black man wearing a burnt orange hoodie, dark-colored pants, and white flip-flops entered the business and asked for Villanueva, who was in the middle of a work shift.

As the teen approached the front counter, Grant pulled out a handgun and shot Villanueva multiple times, police said. After the shooting, Grant fled the restaurant on foot.

First responders with the Dallas Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and tried to save Villanueva's life. Unfortunately, the teen died from his injuries.

During the investigation, homicide detectives searched the area of the shooting for several days and gathered surveillance video that caught Grant wearing the same clothes as the gunman described in the shooting, investigators said.

In an affidavit released by Dallas County officials, detectives said they reviewed body camera footage of an incident that happened in the same area on Friday, Feb. 2. In the video, Grant, whose physical appearance matched the description of the shooter at Church's Chicken, identified himself to police.

After meeting with someone who witnessed the fatal shooting, detectives said that person pointed out Grant in a six-person photographic lineup as the gunman who killed Villanueva.

Grant was arrested on Monday, Feb. 19, and booked into the Dallas County Jail. His bond is set at $1.25 million.