One dead in shooting at Dallas Church's Chicken restaurant

One person was killed Saturday night in a shooting at a fast-food restaurant in South Dallas, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. at Church's Chicken in the 4600 block of Scyene Road.

Dallas Police said after officers responded to the scene, they found a man who was suffering from being shot. Despite receiving aid from Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel, the victim ultimately died from his injuries.

Police are still looking for the gunman in connection with the shooting. They have not released details about the suspect's description.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Authorities have not revealed the name of the victim.