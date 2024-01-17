Arrest docs: Naked man beat Fort Worth delivery driver to death with firewood

An arrest affidavit obtained by NBC 5 says a naked man beat another man to death with a piece of firewood in Fort Worth on Saturday night.

27-year-old Chrisantus Omondi is charged with murdering Scotty Jackson on Wendover Drive while Jackson was out delivering firewood before this week’s winter storm.

Kasey Deleon told NBC 5 that her father, Scotty Jackson, was crazy in a good way – an outgoing, hardworking man who chopped and delivered firewood in Fort Worth to earn extra money.

“He always told me, I just want to make sure everybody has firewood, they’re warm, their family’s not cold,” Deleon said.

With the forecast for the start of this week showing severe cold, Deleon said Jackson was out on Saturday night making last-minute deliveries.

She was supposed to give him a ride home, but she never heard from him, even into the next day.

“And then later that night my mom sent me an article and it said a delivery man killed, one injured and suspect in custody,” Deleon said.

A call to the medical examiner confirmed it: Scotty Jackson had been killed, and another man had been arrested and charged with his murder.

“And to hear how graphic and how bad it was, my dad didn’t deserve that,” Deleon said. “It’s so shocking to me how it happened.”

She found out those details from a man who lives on Wendover Drive who didn’t want to be identified from this story. On Saturday night, the man received a firewood delivery from Jackson at his home.

“As Scotty was handing me a piece of firewood and I was putting it into a wheelbarrow, as I turned to my left I just noticed this naked Black man just showed up out of nowhere,” the witness told NBC 5.

Fort Worth police identified the assailant as 27-year-old Chrisantus Omondi. The witness said Omondi was screaming and aggressive and shoved him to the ground.

“As I’m falling backward, I see he picks up a piece of firewood and hauls off and hits Scotty in the head,” the witness said.

The man told NBC 5 that Omondi hit him in the arm with firewood and started running after him.

“Looking back and realizing it as he’s chasing me, I’m staring death in the face,” the witness said. “This man is here now to kill both of us.”

The man told NBC 5 he was able to make it inside his home and call 911 – and could only watch as Omondi continued beating Jackson with firewood repeatedly.

Jackson died at the scene from his injuries.

An arrest affidavit showed Omondi was arrested in an Airbnb that he’d been staying in across the street and that officers used a stun gun to detain Omondi after he was aggressive and didn’t follow their commands.

Omondi has been charged with murder and is being held in Tarrant County on a $300,000 bond.

“It’s disgusting,” Deleon said. “I feel like you can’t be human if you do that to somebody.”

Jackson’s family has begun trying to raise thousands of dollars for funeral expenses, hoping to give a meaningful sendoff to a father who they say deserved so much better.

“Figure out how to make him rest peacefully, and we want justice more than anything,” Deleon said. “Not only for him but for the homeowner.”

Anyone who wants to help support the victim’s family can do so here.