Army Veteran Fighting for Life Following Hit-and-Run; Driver on Loose

A North Texas Army veteran is fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash in Grand Prairie on Friday, police say.

Now, the victim’s family is asking for help.

There are two mysteries along the State Highway 360 frontage road just north of Carrier Parkway in Grand Prairie.

The first: Where was Gulf War veteran Paul Clark heading early Friday morning on his moped?

“He’s usually never out at that time of the morning,” his great-niece Cherokee Smith said.

And the other unanswered question: Who crashed into the 64-year-old and left him for dead?

“I don’t understand how they can sleep at night,” she said.

Grand Prairie police said it happened at about 5:42 a.m. on Friday.

Clark was on his 50cc moped, legally riding down the northbound frontage road when a car hit him and fled.

“We all make mistakes and have accidents,” Clark's niece Marry Sutton said.

“But to leave someone there fighting for their life without calling for help, that’s the part that gets us,” Smith said.

The disabled veteran was badly hurt, suffered a brain injury and has been given a 50/50 chance at survival, according to family.

This photo contains imagery that some viewers may find disturbing.

Click to view.

Paul Clark, 64, suffered a brain injury in hit & run crash, says family.

“He’s a strong person, you know, happy and outgoing and ready to give someone the shirt off his back,” Smith said. “Just to see him like that knowing that someone out there is still enjoying their life while he’s fighting for his own. It hurts. It really does.”

Police said if the driver had stopped and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, this could have been a terrible accident.

But now, that driver faces felony hit and run charges.

“I hope they come forward,” Smith said.

Grand Prairie police said the only information they have is a witness who said the suspect was in a light-colored sedan.

Detectives are searching the area for any possible surveillance video that may have captured the moments leading up to or after the crash.

Police said the victim is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Grand Prairie police traffic unit at 972-237-8906.

Paul Clark’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills.