Armored Truck Driver Reportedly Shot During Robbery in Carrollton

An armored truck driver was shot Thursday during an attempted robbery in Carrollton.

Carrollton Police said the driver was confronted and shot outside the Bank of America on E. Belt Line Road and S. Josey Lane.

The driver was reportedly shot in the arm and is expected to be OK.

From Texas Sky Ranger it appears the investigation is centered on an area behind the bank, near the motor bank. The guard's armored vehicle, meanwhile, was stopped near the intersection of Belt Line Road and Josey Lane.

This story is developing and no other information has been confirmed by the police.

