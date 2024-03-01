Armed Brinks security guard undressed, robbed at gunpoint

At least one witness captured cell phone video of a terrifying heist at an Irving bank Friday morning.

Police say an armed man held up a Brinks security guard, forcefully removing his pants and gun belt before fleeing with a large sum of money.

A cell phone video shared with NBC 5 shows the robbery in the parking lot of the Chase Bank at 2904 N. Beltline Road in Irving.

Police say it happened at about 9:45 a.m.

The Brinks employee had just removed money from a drive-up ATM at Chase Bank when police say the suspect approached.

A witness described the bizarre scene.

"When I was leaving the bank, I saw these two guys on the ground," said Eden Soto Alva. "I didn't think much of it but when I saw the gun I thought: Oh man, this is something."

Irving Police say the suspect appears to have followed the Brinks truck to the bank from an earlier location.

Detectives hope someone recognizes the suspect captured on surveillance cameras.

He is believed to be a White or Hispanic male, with short dark-colored hair, last seen wearing a black cap, mirrored sunglasses, a bandana over his face, a grey hoodie, light-colored joggers and blue and white Nike sneakers.

Police believe the suspect drove to Irving from the Dallas area.

He faces aggravated robbery charges, according to police.

"Yes, it is brazened. Yes, it is shocking," said Irving PD spokeswoman Delaney Brey. "This is not something that happens in Irving."

The Brinks employee reportedly told police he was completely caught off-guard and described the location as a "very quiet route" for him.

By the time officers arrived, the brazen criminal had left in his car. The victim ran to a gas station for help, according to a witness. Police say the suspect did not take the victim's gun.

Brey also expressed the department's frustration at a delay in witnesses calling 911.

"Yes, the video will eventually probably be helpful to us, but we ask that you call 911 because that could have been the difference for us being able to respond and apprehend the suspect," she said.

Armed security guards are often seen working in pairs given the dangerous nature of their job.

It is unclear why the Brinks employee was working alone, according to police.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is urged to call Irving Police at 972-273-1010 and reference case # 24-7411