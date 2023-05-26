Arlington Reminds Families of Safety Measures at Splash Pads, Aquatic Facilities

It's a sign that summer is here. Aquatics centers, splash pads and pools are officially opening up across North Texas for the Memorial Day weekend.

Arlington city officials are taking extra steps to give parents peace of mind on the water quality nearly two years after a young child died from a rare infection.

"I have a child and so for me, it's a matter of wanting to go out there and let her have fun without worry,” said Venera Flores-Stafford, assistant director of Arlington Parks & Recreation.

For the second summer in a row, the city is following the Bakari Williams Protocol, named after the 3-year-old boy who died of a rare brain-eating amoeba after visiting a city splash pad in September 2021.

Family Photo Bakari Williams

The city admitted it was likely due to poor oversight and inconsistent water quality testing which lead to a drop in chlorination levels below minimum requirements.

The city quickly acknowledged its mistakes, settled a lawsuit with the boy’s family, and set out to do better by investing in new splash pad equipment, and establishing tougher standards for safety and water testing. It spent nearly $650,000 on improvements, staff training and upgrades, which were all launched with the new protocol last summer.

Click here to read more about the Bakari Williams protocol.

"We changed all of our standard operating procedures and are teaching everyone the importance of timely chemical testing,” said Flores-Stafford.

To prepare for this summer, city staff have been going over the new protocol again and urging pushing parents to use the QR codes posted at every aquatic facility across Arlington. People can just scan the code with their smartphone camera and it takes them straight to the city’s water quality dashboard with details on exactly what’s happening in the water.

There’s also information on how to read and understand the water quality readings.

“To me, it's just about the consistency. It’s about understanding the levels that are maintained and having the peace of mind of going there and seeing it,” said Flores-Stafford. “And knowing that if it is not at that level that it will automatically shut off. They don’t have to worry about that."

The city is also reminding families that water is checked three times throughout the day, not just once per day, to ensure that large crowds or equipment malfunctions haven’t caused a sudden decrease in chlorine levels.

NBC 5 Investigates

"We're trying to ensure that they don't have to have that worry and that QR code gives them that peace of mind,” said Flores-Stafford.

Chlorine levels in Arlington are set higher than the state minimum. However, not every city in North Texas has the same upgraded protocols. Click here to read more.

No matter if families are swimming, spending time at the lake, or playing at a splash pad, it’s crucial to keep safety top of mind this summer.

"Be safe, watch your child. Don't expect your child that the lifeguards are going to do it. Because all eyes are important,” said Venera Flores-Stafford.

FUN IN THE WATER IN ARLINGTON

Bad Königshofen Family Aquatic Center, Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center, and its three free outdoor splash pads will open from May 27 through May 29, 2023.

Bad Königshofen Family Aquatic Center

2800 W. Sublett Road, Arlington, TX 76017

Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)

Admission: $8 for under 48 inches, $9 for 48 inches and above, free for those 12 months and under.

Randol Mill Family Aquatic Center

1924 W. Randol Mill Park Road, Arlington, TX 76012

Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27

1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 28

Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)

Admission: $8 for under 48 inches, $9 for 48 inches and above, free for those 12 months and under.

Veterans and active duty military can present their military ID for half-price admission on Monday, May 29.

The city's other outdoor pools, Allen Bolden, Woodland West and Howard Moore pools, will open for the season Saturday, June 3. The pools are open this holiday weekend but will stay The family aquatic centers and the outdoor splash pads remain open through Labor Day weekend in early September, while the smaller outdoor pools will close on Aug. 6.

Arlington's free outdoor splash pads are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Afterward, they will remain open only on weekends through the end of September. Click here for more information on splash pads.

Brantley Hinshaw Park 2121 Overbrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

California Lane Park 2001 California Lane, Arlington, TX 76015

Don Misenhimer Park 201 E. Lonesome Dove Trail, Arlington, TX 76002

The Beacon Recreation Center at 1100 Mansfield Webb Road in southeast Arlington also features a splash pad. The Beacon's splash pad will be open on Memorial Day from noon to 4 p.m. This splash pad features a water maze and spray ground as well as covered shelters available for rent. Splash pad use is available for members or enjoy access with an $8 per day pass.

As a reminder, the Helen Wessler Play Pool permanently closed in 2022. The East Library and Recreation Center Indoor Pool and the Arlington ISD Natatorium are open to Arlington residents year-round.