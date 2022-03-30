Arlington

Family of 3-Year-Old Infected by Brain-Eating Amoeba at Splash Pad to Hold Press Conference

The family hopes this case will incorporate positive changes and further prevent another incident from happening

In a statement released Wednesday, the attorneys representing the family of a toddler infected by a deadly amoeba announced a press conference with updates on the case.

On Sept. 11, 2021, three-year-old Bakari Williams died after contracting a fatal Naegleria fowleri amoeba at the Don Misenhimer Park Splash Pad.

The aquatics facility is operated by the City of Arlington and the Williams family has since issued a wrongful death suit against the city.

According to the lawsuit, the family is seeking $1 million in damages.

During the press conference, the family plans to discuss the case and the positive outcomes they'd like to see to keep other children using waterpark facilities in the Arlington area safe.

The press conference will be held Thursday, March 31 at 1 p.m. outside the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse located at 100 West Weatherford Street in Fort Worth.

