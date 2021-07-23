Arlington police

Arlington Police Want to Identify Man in Hotel Video

Arlington Police want to talk with a man seen with 59-year-old Roberto Lopez before he was stabbed on July 6

Arlington Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person recorded on hotel surveillance video that may have information about an ongoing homicide investigation.

Police officers were called to a Race Trac convenience store along the 3300 block of East Division Street, near Great Southwest Parkway, early July 6 where an employee said a bleeding man walked into the store at about 1:11 a.m. and collapsed.

The man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 59-year-old Roberto Lopez, of Arlington, was taken to an area hospital where he died shortly before 5 a.m.

Arlington police said the man had apparently been stabbed multiple times.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim with another man before the stabbing. Police said that a man seen with the victim was later recorded on surveillance video at a nearby hotel.

Detectives said they would like to speak with the man, seen in the photo above taken from the surveillance video, about the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325 or Crime Stoppers via anonymous tip at 817-469-8477.

Lopez's family and friends are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

