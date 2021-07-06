Two Men Killed in Apparently Unrelated Arlington Homicides

Two men were killed, one shot and one stabbed, in apparently unrelated homicides in Arlington overnight Monday.

Arlington police were first called to a shooting at an apartment complex on the city's north side at about 10:23 p.m.

Police arrived at the complex near Randol Mill Road and North Cooper Street, less than a block from Arlington Memorial Hospital, to find a man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 35-year-old Joseph Samuel Dangerfield-Williams III, of Fort Worth, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting began as a disturbance between two groups that live at the apartment complex.

Arlington police have not confirmed a motive in the shooting but said, "Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that this incident involved persons who were participating in high-risk activity prior to the shooting.

Police said there is a person of interest identified in the shooting but they have not yet announced any arrests. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

About three hours later, Arlington police officers were called to a Race Trac convenience store along the 3300 block of East Division Street, near Great Southwest Parkway, where an employee said a bleeding man walked into the store at about 1:11 a.m. and collapsed.

The man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 59-year-old Roberto Lopez, of Arlington, was taken to an area hospital where he died shortly before 5 a.m.

Arlington police said the man had apparently been stabbed multiple times but that they aren't sure where the stabbing took place. Witnesses told police Lopez pulled up to the convenience store in a vehicle.

Both homicides remain under investigation and police have not said if there was any reason to believe they were related.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325 while anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Daniels at 817-459-6069.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-TIPS (8477).