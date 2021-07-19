Arlington

Watch Live: Arlington Police to Outline Continued Plan for Fighting Crime

The Arlington Police Department is giving an update Monday morning on the results of a crime reduction strategy launched earlier this year.

Arlington police launched "Operation Connect" in response to rising crime trends that Arlington and many other communities are experiencing, the department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the goal of this initiative is to reduce violent crime, serious injury and fatal crashes, as well as to build positive relationships in neighborhoods.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 4 hours ago

Children on Similar Journey Bond During Summer Camp

covid-19 vaccine 5 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics Planned at Dallas ISD High Schools

The department said it has identified seven zones where resources are strategically deployed to arrest violent offenders, remove illegal guns and drugs from neighborhoods, and deter reckless driving behaviors through high visibility traffic enforcement.

On Monday at 11 a.m., the department will host a press conference to discuss Operation Connect in greater detail.

Chief of Police Al Jones and Operation Connect Commander Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko will speak during the event. The department also said it plans to display several firearms recovered as part of Operation Connect.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington Police Departmentpress conference
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us