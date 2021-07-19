Watch Live: Arlington Police to Outline Continued Plan for Fighting Crime

The Arlington Police Department is giving an update Monday morning on the results of a crime reduction strategy launched earlier this year.

Arlington police launched "Operation Connect" in response to rising crime trends that Arlington and many other communities are experiencing, the department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the goal of this initiative is to reduce violent crime, serious injury and fatal crashes, as well as to build positive relationships in neighborhoods.

The department said it has identified seven zones where resources are strategically deployed to arrest violent offenders, remove illegal guns and drugs from neighborhoods, and deter reckless driving behaviors through high visibility traffic enforcement.

On Monday at 11 a.m., the department will host a press conference to discuss Operation Connect in greater detail.

Chief of Police Al Jones and Operation Connect Commander Deputy Chief Kyle Dishko will speak during the event. The department also said it plans to display several firearms recovered as part of Operation Connect.