Man Arrested in Shooting That Killed 16-Year-Old Outside Hurricane Harbor

What to Know Cameron Stephens, 18, charged with murder in the shooting death of 16-year-old Dai'trell Teal.

Teal was shot shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday as the Six Flags Hurricane Harbor water park was closing Wednesday.

Teal would have been a junior at Arlington Martin High School in the fall.

An 18-year-old man is in custody and facing a murder charge in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy near the Hurricane Harbor water park entrance Wednesday evening, police say.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Arlington police announced Friday that 18-year-old Cameron Stephens was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service overnight at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Harverwood Lane in North Dallas. He was taken to the Arlington Jail and held on one count of murder.

“We are grateful for the quick actions of our detectives based upon information provided by our community to arrest the person responsible for this incident,” Arlington Police Chief Al Jones stated in the news release.

Arlington PD

Dai'trell Teal, who would have been a junior at Arlington Martin High School in the fall, was shot shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday as the park was closing for the day.

Arlington police said an off-duty officer who was near the water park heard honking in the parking lot and then noticed six to eight people involved in a fistfight.

According to Arlington Deputy Chief Christopher Cook, the officer then heard one gunshot and saw cars speeding away.

Teal was transported to Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

After learning of the teen's death, Six Flags, which owns the water park, said their "deepest sympathies are with the family."

A 16-year-old boy shot and killed Wednesday evening near the Hurricane Harbor water park entrance was a student within Arlington ISD who was shot in the back.

Before Teal's name was released publicly, the Arlington Independent School District confirmed Thursday that the victim was a student in the district.

"With a heavy heart, the Arlington ISD reports that one of our students was shot and killed last night outside of Hurricane Harbor, an Arlington water park. Out of respect for the family involved and the minor status of the student, the Arlington ISD will not release the student’s name or school until we are sure that all family members have been notified of the loss," said Marcelo Cavazos, superintendent of the Arlington ISD.

The Arlington Police Department asks anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any information about this case to come forward and report it to Detective Simmons 817-459-5735. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.