Arlington police say one person was shot Wednesday evening near the entrance of Hurricane Harbor water park.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. when the park was closing for the day.

The person who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, but so far there has not been an update on their condition.

Police did confirm that this is not an active shooter situation.