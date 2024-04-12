Arlington police release new surveillance video hoping to get new leads in February murder case

Family shared a picture of 51-year-old Ricardo Oliveros.

“He’s in my mind every second you know,” Oliveros’ father said who did not want to publish his name. “Sometimes I cannot go to sleep thinking of my son.”

He added that his son being murdered has stolen their joy.

“We are sad because we don’t have our son anymore,” the father said. “He was the joy of the house.”

Arlington police released new surveillance video showing the suspect. It also showed moments before and after Oliveros was shot.

In the video you see the suspect walking north on Remynse Drive. Then you see Oliveros pull into the area in his red pickup truck and then pull up near the suspect.

“Mr. Olivero comes to a stop near the suspect and within seconds the suspect shoots Mr. Olivero,” Arlington Police Officer Ashley Larrea said.

The suspect is seen running past a nearby gas station.

Very few clues and answers for the family of Oliveros.

“They cry a lot,” his father said. “We cannot mention my son’s name because they are crying. They wonder why he got killed when he was a real nice person.”

Police hope the new video will bring new leads.

“Sometimes the public doesn’t know how important even the smallest bit of information can be and can help,” Larrea said. “Even if it’s the time of day that this incident occurred that day. Sometimes these suspects talk.”

Oliveros' father said when a person is brought to justice he just wants one answer.

“I want to know why, why he did it,” his father said.

If you have any information you should contact Arlington Police Detective Robinson at 817-459-5935.