Arlington Police Make Arrest From May Shooting

An arrest was made in connection of the May shooting of Robert Cooley III found dead in an Arlington apartment complex parking lot.

On Sept. 30, the Arlington Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of 22-year-old David Paul Jones for the shooting.

U.S. Marshals Service located Jones in the Houston area and took him into custody on Oct. 3.

Jones has been charged with one count of Murder and is currently being held at the Harris County Jail while awaiting extradition to Tarrant County.

Jones is the second suspect charged with Murder in connection to Cooley's death.

22-year-old Kendell Jerrell Morris was arrested earlier this year and charged in the case.

