Arlington

1 Killed in Shooting at Arlington Apartment Complex

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Bardin Greene Drive on Monday morning

By Hannah Jones

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

One person is dead after a shooting in Arlington on Monday morning.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Bardin Greene Drive at approximately 9:18 a.m.

Police said that when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 4

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing May 4

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Detectives will interview several witness as they work to determine the motive and identify those involved in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Homicide Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us