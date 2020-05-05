1 Killed in Shooting at Arlington Apartment Complex

One person is dead after a shooting in Arlington on Monday morning.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Bardin Greene Drive at approximately 9:18 a.m.

Police said that when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Detectives will interview several witness as they work to determine the motive and identify those involved in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Homicide Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.