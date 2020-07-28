Arlington

Arlington Police Arrest Suspect in Connection Deadly Shooting

18-year-old Stephan Salsberry was arrested in Dallas and charged with one count of murder for his alleged role in the death of Anthony Porter, Jr.

By Hannah Jones

The Arlington Police Department has arrested 18-year old man in connection with a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Stephan Salsberry was arrested in Dallas and charged with one count of murder for his alleged role in the death of Anthony Porter, Jr.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday in the 1800 block of Carriage House Circle in Arlington.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found Porter inside the car with an apparent gunshot wound.

Porter was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.  

Detectives determined that the shooting actually occurred in the 700 block of Washington Drive at an apartment community, police said.

According to police, investigators believed that a group of four people, including the victim, came to the Washington Drive location to meet with another individual.

Police said that Salsberry fired a gun at the group of individuals while they were inside their vehicle, hitting Porter.

