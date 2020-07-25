Arlington Police Ask for Public's Help After Deadly Shooting

Arlington police are asking for the public's help to gather information after one person was shot and killed Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 1800 block of Carriage House Circle. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives determined that the shooting actually occurred in the 700 block of Washington Drive at an apartment community.

According to Arlington police, investigators believe a group of four people, including the victim, came to the location to meet with another individual. The suspect fired a weapon at the initial group of individuals that arrived at the location as they were inside the vehicle.

Arlington police said it is believed the victim was struck while in the back seat as they drove away to another location to get medical assistance.

Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Arlington police said detectives are working to identify the suspect along with all witnesses and other evidence that may be present at the scene.

Officers also located illicit drugs in conjunction with the incident.

The police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Frank King at 817-459-5637. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin has been notified.