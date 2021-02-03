Arlington Pastor Receives a Racist Letter

At Cornerstone Baptist Church Arlington, Senior Pastor William Dwight Mckissic Sr. is used to getting mail from strangers.

But this one letter stood out.

"I wasn't surprised at the content of the letter,” McKissic said. “I'm not naïve. I know people like this gentleman exists. So, it wasn't a shocker that a racist wrote me a letter."

Cornerstone Baptist Church Arlington

The letter, that was addressed from John Rutledge of Colorado, used racist terms towards African Americans.

"He used words like savages,” McKissic said. “He used words like diminished intellectual capacities."

In part of the letter Rutledge wrote "For the negro, nothing is ever enough."

"To read a letter that was obviously penned by a white man who was using the word negro in a way that if I substituted the n-word that I can't say on your station that is really what he meant," McKissic said.

NBC 5 contacted Rutledge by phone. He confirmed he wrote the letter and stands by it.

"If he takes it as racist I can't dispute that if that's the way he wants to take it,” writer of the letter John Rutledge said. “But I do want to offer this in defense, the Negro is constantly looking for ways to be offended. They find racism in everything no matter whether it's the statues of confederate war heroes or the names of schools."

J.D. Greear who is the President of the Southern Baptist Convention condemned the letter in a tweet that said in part, "I'm infuriated and this has no place in any gospel-believing association."

McKissic agrees with him.

"I don't believe the majority of the Southern Baptist are as racist as this letter would indicate.” McKissic said. “Although this man was in Southern Baptist for 50 years and he's no longer."

Mckissic says despite the racist letter he will continue building strong Baptist relationships.