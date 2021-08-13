Arlington ISD to Hold Emergency Meeting of Board of Trustees on Friday

Arlington ISD has called an emergency board meeting for the board of trustees on Friday at 3 p.m.

The reason for the emergency meeting has not yet been announced.

After recent decisions by North Texas school districts like Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, and Richardson ISD to require masks on campus during the 2021-2022 school year, Arlington ISD's emergency meeting could pertain to the use of masks on campus, though it has not yet been confirmed.

Arlington ISD officials have previously stated that masks will not be required on campuses during the upcoming school year, complying with the order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott blocking Texas schools and and other government agencies in the state from requiring people to wear face coverings.

The meeting can be viewed online at www.aisd.net.

School board meetings are open to the public, but district officials recommend that those interested in viewing the meeting choose to watch online.

District officials said one or more trustee may participate in the meeting using electronic means consistent with the Texas Open Meetings Act and the Governor's disaster proclamations related to COVID-19 through Proclamations, Executive Orders, and Suspensions of Texas law.

Members of the public who would like to address the board regarding an item on this agenda must comply with the registration procedures, meaning that they are required to register by sending an email to the Superintendent of Schools Secretary lbenjami@aisd.net by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting.

The email should include the person's name, the subject the member of the public wishes to discuss, and telephone number at which the member of the public may be reached.