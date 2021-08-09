Students across North Texas return to school this month. As COVID-19 cases rise in the state, some area school districts are taking steps they hoped were behind them to slow the spread of the virus and keep students safe.

Dallas ISD announced it will require face masks on district property beginning Tuesday, defying an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that prohibits districts from mandating face masks.

The district is the only school district so far to require masks, but some other school districts across North Texas are "strongly encouraging" masks and offering online options for students unable to be vaccinated yet in Pre-K through the sixth grade.

The Texas Education Agency said it would not give districts money for virtual programs, however, leaving districts offering online options to pay through federal and local funding.

Here's how your North Texas school district is dealing with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases as the school year nears.

(Districts are listed in alphabetical order)

Dallas ISD

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced Monday the district would require masks on district property. The superintendent leads the largest school district in North Texas and the second-largest in the state.

DISD also told NBC 5 last Friday that it was exploring virtual learning options.

"I'm willing to take a look and see what we can do because things have changed, the narrative has changed in the last six weeks," Hinojosa said. "I might have to have the option in my back pocket because I don't want kids to not be in school somewhere."

Diocese of Dallas Catholic Schools

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas announced a mask requirement starting Tuesday.

Many of its 31 schools across North Texas, which have around 15,000 students, had already adopted mask protocols.

But Superintendent Matt Vereecke cited "clear and present danger for unvaccinated children" from the delta COVID-19 variant and rising COVID-19 cases in North Texas in a letter to parents for the mask mandate.

Bishop Lynch and Bishop Dunne high schools are two of the most notable schools affected in Dallas County.

Frisco ISD

Frisco ISD became the first school district in North Texas to offer a virtual option for children in grade six and below who cannot yet receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip said the decision was due to the "rapidly changing conditions" of COVID-19 in Texas and that online learning worked last year.

"As a group, our virtual learners did better than our in-person learners even when we account for socioeconomic status, they still perform better," Waldrip said.

Plano ISD

Plano ISD announced a parent-led, temporary virtual learning option on Monday.

"In order to address the needs and concerns of our families with children enrolled in grades Pre-K through 6, who are not yet able to be vaccinated, the district will be offering a temporary online, asynchronous learning option for parents who are seeking an alternative to in-person learning," the district said in a press release.

Parents who wish to use the temporary virtual learning option must register by 11:59 p.m., Wednesday.

Richardson ISD

Richardson ISD is also offering a temporary "virtual classroom option" for students in grades six and below.

Superintendent Jeannie Stone announced the virtual learning in an update Monday, allowing parents to select the option until Aug. 13.

The district also said masks are "optional but strongly encouraged" in the update.

Although the Texas Education Agency said contact tracing is not required if and when positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in classrooms on Aug. 5, Richardson ISD said it will continue to contact trace and notify close contact of positive COVID-19 cases.

Parents can then choose if a non-symptomatic student identified as a close contact will quarantine.

Anyone can learn more about Richardson's virtual learning option here and parents can register here.