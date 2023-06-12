Arlington honors the first Black nurse in the city's history

In Arlington, healthcare workers and others took a break to honor a woman who spent decades helping patients while breaking barriers.

On Monday, surrounded by loved ones and former colleagues, Margaret Taylor was celebrated as the first Black nurse in the City of Arlington.

Taylor grew up in segregated Arlington, she rode the bus to Fort Worth and graduated from high school in 1957.

Then a family member set her on a path that would unknowingly change history.

"My aunt worked in the cafeteria and she said they're starting a nursing school why don't you go get you a job - and I've been here ever since," said Taylor.

She went on to care for patients for 45 years, she retired in 2014.

On Monday, ahead of the Juneteenth holiday, Tarrant County celebrated Taylor's service and impact on Black history and the community.

Taylor was remembered for running a tight ship, with kindness. "Everything she did had a caring attitude and a little laugh and so patients were always happy to see her," a fellow nurse said.

Others were on hand to meet and learn from the woman who blazed a trail for future generations.

"I did not get here without being on the shoulders of those who came before me and so to have the presence of her and to know how she conducted herself, role-modeling the behaviors that I will continue to be inspired by and to continue to walk in my own profession as a Black nurse and know what I need to do in my community to continue to influence and mentor others who will come behind me," said registered nurse Ashel Carter.

At age 85, Taylor is enjoying retirement and has advice for today's youth.

"Keep striving for whatever your dream is even if it's a dishwasher if that's what want, do it," she said. "You can be what you want to be, set your mind and your heart to it, you can do it."