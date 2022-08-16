Argument Over Score Led to Deadly Shooting of Lancaster Youth Football Coach, Affidavit Says

An argument over the score at a Lancaster youth football game led to the deadly shooting of coach Michael Hickmon Saturday night, according to to witness reports to police.

Yaqub Salik Talib, 39, is accused of murder in the fatal shooting on Saturday night of 43-year-old Hickmon, police in Lancaster said.

According to witnesses, Talib pulled out a gun and shot Hickmon multiple times after a disagreement between the opposing coaching staff of two youth football teams over calls made by the officiating crew led to a physical fight, police said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Hickmon had gunshot wounds to his chest, back and forearm. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Police said that after the shooting, Yaqub Talib fled, taking the firearm with him.

Talib’s attorney, Clark Birdsall, said his client “regrets the tragic loss of life but self-surrendered this morning so that he may have the chance to say his side of the story.” Birdsall declined to elaborate on what Talib’s side of the story is.

Police said they were still investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Several people, including children, were present when Hickmon was killed, police said.

According to records obtained by NBC 5, Talib has a criminal past in Dallas and Collin counties that includes charges of drug possession, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, abandoning a child/negligence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault.

Talib is the brother of Aqib Talib, a former NFL cornerback and five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020 and is expected to be a contributor on Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast beginning Sept. 15.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.