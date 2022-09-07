Analia Fiestas, Carolos Zapata and Karuska Matos to Anchor ‘Noticias Telemundo Texas'

Analia Fiestas and Carlos Zapata have been named news anchors and Karuska Matos will serve as the meteorologist for “Noticias Telemundo Texas,” a new weekday newscast that will air across Telemundo stations KXTX / Dallas Fort Worth, KTMD / Houston, KVDA / San Antonio, KTLM / Harlingen-McAllen and KTDO / El Paso, beginning September 26. The newscast will air in the aforementioned Telemundo-owned station markets Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. CT.

The newscast’s reporter roster will include Telemundo station Reporters from KXTX, KTMD, KVDA, KTLM and KTDO, with each delivering reports and breaking news updates from their communities. Matos will deliver real-time weather updates for each community and expand on climate and weather storytelling. Fiestas and Zapata will delve into important stories of the day, explaining their impact locally and statewide.

ANALIA FIESTAS

Fiestas, a native of Peru, is a bilingual award-winning journalist. She has been part of the Telemundo stations’ family for seven years. She joined Telemundo 39 / KXTX in 2016 as a reporter, after working as a news reporter associate for the Telemundo Station Group’s Miami bureau for a year. Two years after joining KXTX, Fiestas was named news anchor of the station’s midday newscasts. Fiestas also contributes to NBC 5’s newscasts.

While at KXTX, she has delivered breaking news anchor coverage for Texas’ tornado outbreaks in March of this year, the Arlington High School shooting and has reported about the region’s February 2021 electric grid collapse and deadly winter storms, among others. Before joining NBCUniversal in 2015, she worked as an associate producer for WPLG in Miami. She is the recipient of two Lone Star Emmy Awards in the categories of best “Morning Newscast” and “Breaking News Coverage.”

CARLOS ZAPATA

Zapata, a native of Colombia who began his journalism career in Ecuador, is an award-winning bilingual journalist. He has spent nine years working at Telemundo-owned stations and returns to KXTX after serving as a reporter for Telemundo 47 / WNJU in New York for nearly two years. While at KXTX from 2013 to 2020, he worked his way up from video journalist to news anchor. While at KXTX, he has covered numerous breaking news stories and was dispatched to the Texas-Mexico Border on special assignment to report on the humanitarian crisis. At WNJU, Zapata continued to report on US-Mexico border issues.

Zapata is the recipient of a 2022 national GLAAD Media Award for his reporting work and contributions to WNJU’s June 2021 special “LGBTQ Pride: 52 years of Struggle and Evolution.” He has received 14 Lone Star Emmy Awards, including two awards in the categories of best “News Anchor” and “News Reporter” and was recently nominated for 12 New York Emmy Awards, including best "Live Reporter” and "Features/Human Interest Reporter.” Before joining NBCUniversal, he worked at WUVF-TV and WANA-TV in Ft. Myers-Naples as News Anchor and Reporter, D'Latinos Magazine as a columnist and contributor, and for several TV and radio stations in Ecuador.

KARUSKA MATOS

Matos, a native of Puerto Rico, joins the Telemundo stations and NBCUniversal for the first time after working as a meteorologist for KXLN-TV in Houston and AccuWeather.

At AccuWeather, she created weather forecasts for cities across the United States and Latin America. She earned a bachelor’s of science degree in Physical Sciences from the University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez with certification in Environmental Chemistry and Meteorology and Education. As part of her collegiate academic expertise, she interned at the Argonne National Laboratory to study the public’s interest of air quality and meteorology related to the construction/operation of Spent Nuclear Fuel facilities, was part of NASA’s University Research and Education Project at the Kennedy Space Center, which prepared college students to engage gifted, children with special needs and first-time English-language learners with STEM subjects, and while at the U.S. National Weather Service’s Caribbean Tsunami Warning Program, she analyzed the performance of sea level sensors along the Caribbean.

Telemundo Station Group recently announced the launch of “Noticias Telemundo Texas,” to help better serve Spanish-speaking audiences in Texas with the news and information they need to start their day and explain how these, can impact their communities. “Noticias Telemundo Texas” will be produced and anchored from The Studios at DFW, a state-of-the-art news facility that is home to Telemundo 39 / KXTX, NBC 5 / KXAS and LX News network. With the addition of this new newscast, Telemundo’s 31 television stations will deliver more than 26,600 live, news hours to their local communities.

ABOUT TELEMUNDO STATION GROUP

The Telemundo Station Group, part of NBCUniversal Local division, includes 31 local Telemundo-owned stations. The stations deliver Spanish-speaking audiences in the U.S. and Puerto Rico the very best local news, weather, consumer and investigative reporting, and lifestyle entertainment across any platform and screen. The station group also operates TeleXitos, a Spanish-language multicast network that delivers action-adventure television series and movies without subtitles.