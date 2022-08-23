Telemundo's Texas Stations Launch New Morning Newscasts on Sept. 26

Telemundo Station Group, the media group that is home to 31 Telemundo-owned stations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, announced the launch of “Noticias Telemundo Texas” - a new, two-hour weekday newscast that will air across five Texas DMAs beginning September 26. The regional newscast will air Monday to Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. CT on Telemundo KXTX / Dallas Fort Worth, KTMD / Houston, KVDA / San Antonio, KTLM / Harlingen-McAllen and KTDO / El Paso. Telemundo’s hoyDía national morning show will air at 7 a.m. CT (instead of 6 a.m. CT) in the markets that will air the new morning newscast (check local listings). The anchor team and reporter roster for “Noticias Telemundo Texas” will be announced soon.

“Local news is and will continue to be the most trusted source of information that audiences turn to when they want to know what is happening in their communities,” said Ozzie Martinez, Senior Vice President, News, Digital and Standards, Telemundo Station Group. “With the launch of our new Texas morning newscast, we are doubling down on our commitment to give our audiences the best in class news they deserve and elevating our storytelling by presenting the news that is driving the news cycle in Texas and explaining why these stories matter for each community.”

Anchored from The Studios at DFW, a state-of-the-art news facility that is home to Telemundo 39 / KXTX, NBC 5 / KXAS and LX News network, “Noticias Telemundo Texas” will deliver the news and stories that are leading the day in the state while helping to explain its impacts in each community. With the addition of this new newscast, Telemundo’s 31 television stations will deliver more than 26,600 live, news hours to their local communities.

To support this local news launch, the Telemundo stations are currently hiring for behind-camera and on-camera roles. Please visit NBCUniversal’s Careers portal here, for more information.

