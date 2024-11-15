Amber Alert

AMBER Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl in Henderson County

Missing girl was last seen at her residence on the 6200 block of County Road 3925 in Henderson County

By Lauren Harper

An AMBER Alert was activated Friday for a missing 11-year-old out of Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Mia James was picked up by an unknown person at about 8:25 p.m. Thursday near her home in the 6200 block of County Road 3925 in Athens.

Deputies in Henderson County, Texas, are looking for Mia James, 11, last seen Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.
Henderson County Sheriff's Office
James is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 98 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved teal hoodie with "Venom" lettering in glitter and black shorts.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating the missing girl. Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the sheriff's office at 903-675-5128.

The AMBER Alert was born in 1996 when local media teamed up with local police to develop an early warning system to find abducted children following the abduction and brutal murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, of Arlington.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

Eight kinds of alerts can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. Below are links to articles with more information about each type of alert.

Amber Alertmissing person
