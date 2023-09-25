Amber Alert

AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old child from Farmers Branch

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old child from Farmers Branch, officials say.

According to the Farmer Branch Police, Aylin Umanzor Carcamo last seen in the 2600 block of Springvale.

The child was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with red and white polka dot pants. She is described as being 3 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said anyone with information about the missing child should contact 972 919-1406 or pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.

This article tagged under:

Amber AlertFarmers Branch
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us