AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old child from Farmers Branch

Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old child from Farmers Branch, officials say.

According to the Farmer Branch Police, Aylin Umanzor Carcamo last seen in the 2600 block of Springvale.

The child was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt with red and white polka dot pants. She is described as being 3 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said anyone with information about the missing child should contact 972 919-1406 or pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.

