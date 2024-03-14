AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old out of El Paso, police looking for father

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old out of El Paso. Police are searching for the child's father in connection with the abduction and domestic violence.

El Paso police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Kenji Adonis Montoya who is described as a 2-year-old boy, 2'05", 28 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes and wearing a Spiderman long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans.

His father, 29-year-old Miguel Angel Montoya, is wanted by the El Paso Police Department on one felony criminal warrant for domestic violence.

He is described as 5'6", 130 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes, and wearing a black Dragon Z baseball cap, black leather jacket, and blue shirt.

The suspect is driving a gray, 2020, Dodge, Journey bearing TX license plate number TKR0213.

They were last seen at 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the 11200 block of Kingfish Court in El Paso.

