AMBER Alert: Hurst girl, 16, believed to be in grave danger

The Hurst Police Department is seeking the public's help finding 16-year-old Zoe Rowbotham.

Rowbotham was last seen at about 9 p.m. on Sunday at Bluebonnet Drive and Arwine Drive in Hurst.

Rowbotham is white and stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall. She weighs about 240 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said Rowbotham has a diminished mental health capacity and is in need of medication. They believe she is traveling by foot.

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering, black bicycle shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information about Rowbotham's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Hurst Police Department at 817-788-7180. Police are also asking for neighbors in the area to check surveillance/doorbell security footage for any activity that night.

