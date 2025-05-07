University of Dallas students, staff in Rome as Papal Conclave begins

The focus of the world on Vatican City as the papal conclave is set to begin and the College of Cardinals select Pope Francis' successor.

The 133 voting cardinals will come together behind the locked doors of the Sistine Chapel for the highly secret conclave.

The University of Dallas has a campus in Rome. There, students and staff await word that a new pope has been selected.

Dr. Ron Rombs said there is a prayerful excitement in the city, with anticipation growing.

The semester just ended, and many of the students who were set to return to the United States for the summer have chosen to stay on for a while, hoping to be there when the new pope is chosen.

They’ll wait for the white smoke from the Vatican, signaling that a new pope has been selected.

“When that white smoke comes out, everybody's dropping their pencils. It's pencils down and everybody's going to run to St. Peter's square to see who the new Pope will be,” Rombs said.

It’s no exaggeration to say the world will watch Rome until a new leader of the church is selected.

“With the number of Cardinals that Pope Francis appointed from different parts of the world, all over the world, the chances of having a new Pope succeed him from another part of the world, to have an Asian or an African Pope, are really likely. So, this is a unique and exciting time for us in the church,” Dr. Rombs said.