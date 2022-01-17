‘All Black Lives Matter' Crosswalks Unveiled in Dallas on MLK Day

Crosswalks painted at six southern Dallas neighborhoods will be dedicated on Monday, in recognition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. federal holiday.

The City of Dallas will dedicate painted crosswalks emblazoned with the phrase "All Black Lives Matter."

The crosswalks are located at six intersections along Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Al Lipscomb Way:

● Al Lipscomb Way and S Ervay St

● Al Lipscomb Way and S Harwood St

● Al Lipscomb Way and Malcolm X Blvd

● Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Colonial Ave

● Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Malcolm X Blvd

● Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Jackson Blvd

The crosswalks are painted a bright red, with black lettering that spells out "All Black Lives Matter" with the words outlined in yellow.

The red symbolizes blood (i.e., Life), yellow symbolizes optimism and growth, and black signifies progressiveness and strength, according to the nonprofit Abounding Prosperity, Inc. that partnered with the city to install the crosswalk artwork.

"Streets connect people and this street installation project reminds us to join hands, hearts, and minds to make our communities safer with opportunity, freedom, and justice for all,” said Kirk Myers, CEO of Abounding Prosperity, in a statement. “The crosswalks can be a symbol of a new chapter for the city of Dallas. I want to thank all involved in this process for their collaboration and partnership to bring this project to life."

Abounding Prosperity, Inc. works to help elevate Black people, with a particular focus on gay & bisexual men, cisgender women, transgender women, and their families.

The organization will pay for and maintain the crosswalks for the next ten years, according to its partnership with the city of Dallas.