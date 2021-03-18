Aledo High School Students Set Record at Ag Mechanics Auction

Hard work pays off, just ask Aledo High School senior, Sean McCarthy, and junior Corbin Haber. The pair recently took their ag mechanics project, a 16-foot utility trailer with side rails they named 'Miss Betty', to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

"In a matter of about 30-seconds the bid went from $2,500 to $10,000 to $14,000," Habor said. "And it didn't stop climbing!"

Not until it hit a record sale of $23,500 with someone adding an additional $5,000 to the final sale.

"Corbin calls me and was like, 'we hit the record,'" Aledo ag mechanics teacher, Kody Knight, said. "It's no different than the football team here that wins state every other year, or every year, and so people want to come to win."

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has one of the biggest ag mechanics programs in the world. The Aledo pair competed against 800 other projects in a 'Shark Tank' type setting just to be able to advance to the action.

"It is a sales pitch. We're selling to the customer," McCarthy explained. "A lot of people have three different trailers for three different purposes, but what we really aimed for was to have one trailer that will fit any purpose."

The boys said they want to keep creating useful products for the agricultural market.

"It was a great experience all the way around," McCarthy said.

The pair plans to show 'Miss Betty' at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday.