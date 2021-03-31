Agency Helping Homeless Families Stay Together Even During Pandemic

Twyla Gayton is a mother of two who found herself homeless after moving to Texas from Louisiana.

"When I first got here I was kind of scared but they gave me reassurance that me and my family can stay together,” Gayton said. “I have an older teenager and a six-year-old."

Gayton and her children were able to stay together as a family at the Arlington Life Shelter.

"My kids are all I have and for us to be together that's what matters the most,” Gayton said. “I wouldn't have it any other way."

The shelter has moved into a brand new facility that can house over 100 people. However, because of the pandemic, capacity is limited to 75. The shelter is not cutting back on the services provided like helping someone who is working, yet still homeless.

"So, let's get them the skills they need to get them a better job,” Arlington Life Shelter Executive Director Stephanie Melchert said. “So that's where our resources from employment services and our education services plus we also have childcare and child education."

Those essential service, and more, are what made the difference for Gayton.

"Many times I wanted to give up and the staff and everyone encouraged me to stay and they encouraged me to just do anything,” Gayton said. “They gave me so much hope to keep on going."

