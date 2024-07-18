After collecting 100,000 cubic yards of storm debris, Plano nearly done with cleanup

Cleanup efforts are nearing the end of eight weeks since powerful storms tore through the city of Plano.

Volunteers with the Rotary Club of Plano will be lending a helping hand this weekend.

Board members met Thursday afternoon to discuss Saturday morning’s storm debris cleanup efforts near downtown.

“The city’s had a hard time getting it all cleaned up and it’s just such a large amount of debris and that’s what we are,” said club president John Priest. “We are a service club. We’re always trying to do special projects.”

Priest says the city reached out for help and the group did not hesitate to say yes.

Members will help cut down branches and pick up debris on Saturday morning.

The ‘unprecedented’ storms in late May and early June left over 1,000 downed trees and debris across the entire city.

The head of the city’s environmental waste services department tells NBC 5 they have collected approximately 100,000 cubic yards of debris in eight weeks, the equivalent of what the city collects in an entire year.

A second and final sweep across the city is currently underway.

Steve Funk with the city said they are two to three weeks away from completing cleanup efforts and resuming normal weekly operations.

The city is reminding residents to leave any remaining storm debris at your collection point.

Funk estimates that 80% of Plano residential collection points are in alleyways.

Debris should not be placed in bags.

Today is also the last day the city’s contractor will be picking up storm debris left on curbs in residential front yards.