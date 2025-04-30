Weight loss drugs, like brand names Wegovy and Zepbound, continue to soar in popularity, and now researchers in Dallas want to know if this class of drugs, GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonists, might be a secret weapon in the fight against breast cancer.

The TRIM-EBC clinical trial, conducted through the Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, is studying whether weight loss drug Zepbound® (tirzepatide) can lower the risk of breast cancer recurrence by reducing or clearing circulating tumor DNA.

"I'm very excited about this trial because it comes at preventing breast cancer recurrence in a totally different way," says medical oncologist and the trial's co-lead, Dr. Joyce O'Shaughnessy.

Research has shown that people living with early-stage breast cancer who test positive for ctDNA in their blood are at a higher risk for breast cancer recurrence.

People who are obese or overweight are also at an increased risk of breast cancer recurrence.

Chronic inflammation could be one explanation for why obesity is linked to cancer.

As fat cells grow and multiply, the increased inflammation causes those cells in organ systems to malfunction.

"We have had very little we can do to help prevent substantial weight loss, and we know that it really increases the risk of breast cancer recurrence, and we've just had very few tools. So we're extremely excited about these new weight loss medications that really can help women take a great deal of weight off, and importantly, very importantly, sustain it," said Dr. O'Shaughnessy.

Zepbound is a prescription injectable drug that contains tirzepatide, a GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist that may help adults with obesity lose weight and maintain weight loss.

The trial is actively recruiting participants.

To learn more or see if you qualify, visit the study's web page.