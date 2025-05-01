It doesn’t take much to create a mess on the streets. NBC 5 witnessed that all day driving around Ellis and Dallas Counties.

And then for some who live in homes that flood easily, they don’t have to go anywhere to run into issues. The problem comes to them.

Jennifer Meyer said it took less than 30 minutes for water to come rushing inside her house on Dynasty Drive in Glenn Heights. She said it happens every time there’s a persistent, heavy rain.

Her backyard was flooding and with water running into the dining room around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

“You have to jump up, start preparing blankets, towels, whatever you have to do,” she said.

The backyard has a slope, and she said water runs in from the field behind her neighborhood. She has drains and a pump, but they have limits.

“It’s usually the worst when it’s flash flood and it’s extreme, coming all at one time, the pump can’t keep up,” said Meyer.

Throughout Ellis County, flooding was a problem. At the corner of McKinney Street and Ennis Avenue in Ennis, our cameras caught people driving through high water. Down the road, there was a stalled car getting a tow assist at the corner of Ennis Avenue and Clay Street.

En route to Glenn Heights on U.S. 287, an 18-wheeler just slid off the road into the median.

When the water recedes, Meyer says she simply holds her breath until the next downpour.

“It is very stressful and very unnerving,” she said.

By 2:30 in the afternoon, Ennis Fire Rescue said they hadn’t responded to any water rescue calls.