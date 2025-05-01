weather

Ellis County hit with flash floods during Wednesday downpour

By Candace Sweat

NBC Universal, Inc.

It doesn’t take much to create a mess on the streets. NBC 5 witnessed that all day driving around Ellis and Dallas Counties.

And then for some who live in homes that flood easily, they don’t have to go anywhere to run into issues. The problem comes to them.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Jennifer Meyer said it took less than 30 minutes for water to come rushing inside her house on Dynasty Drive in Glenn Heights. She said it happens every time there’s a persistent, heavy rain.

Her backyard was flooding and with water running into the dining room around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“You have to jump up, start preparing blankets, towels, whatever you have to do,” she said.

The backyard has a slope, and she said water runs in from the field behind her neighborhood. She has drains and a pump, but they have limits.

“It’s usually the worst when it’s flash flood and it’s extreme, coming all at one time, the pump can’t keep up,” said Meyer.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Wise County 40 mins ago

Rodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper ‘The Super Looper' dies at the age of 69

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Catholic Diocese of Fort Worth expects schools to come ‘close to capacity' with SB2

Throughout Ellis County, flooding was a problem. At the corner of McKinney Street and Ennis Avenue in Ennis, our cameras caught people driving through high water. Down the road, there was a stalled car getting a tow assist at the corner of Ennis Avenue and Clay Street.

En route to Glenn Heights on U.S. 287, an 18-wheeler just slid off the road into the median.

When the water recedes, Meyer says she simply holds her breath until the next downpour.

“It is very stressful and very unnerving,” she said.

By 2:30 in the afternoon, Ennis Fire Rescue said they hadn’t responded to any water rescue calls.

This article tagged under:

weather
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us