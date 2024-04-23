Advisory Committee recommends new Dallas County jail

Discussion continues in Dallas County over the possibility of a new multi-billion dollar jail.

An advisory committee presented a report Tuesday to address concerns about the condition of Lew Sterrett, the county’s current detention center.

While there’s agreement that a new facility is needed, there are looming questions about the timeline, logistics, and price tag. Dallas County leaders say the county jail is near the end of its lifespan, and decisions must be made on how to move forward.

“Our county jail is more than 40 years old. It’s coming to a time where it needs to be considered for remodeling or some changes,” said Commissioner Elba Garcia.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

During a Tuesday morning Facilities Management Committee meeting, commissioners heard recommendations from an advisory committee on what to do about the county’s aging detention center.

The Jail Facility Advisory Committee was formed in 2022 to review the conditions and operations at the dentition center and make recommendations with safety, efficiency, legal and regulatory requirements, and community impact in mind.

NBC 5 learned the committee met seven times in 2023, and members spoke with several departments within the courts and jail operations.

The advisory committee returned with a recommendation for a new jail facility that could cost upwards of $5 billion.

“It’s going to be a big ticket item. There’s no way around that. The jail that we have now is paid for. It will be obsolete in a few years, but it’s paid for. But you can’t turn around and sell your jail for money,” said County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The Jail Facility Advisory Committee said the current condition of the Dallas County jail is inadequate for meeting present and future demands. They said renovations for the current county jail are not feasible.

Commissioner John Wiley Price agreed that a new facility is needed, but he wants viable solutions now. A new facility is projected to take form in 2032.

“So, in the meantime, yeah you can go build a facility. Where are you going to build it? That’s number one,” Price said.

“Transportation is problem number two. You have to relocate the whole kitten caboodle, not just the jail. You have to relocate the courts.”

Commissioner Price said infrastructure, and capacity continue to be top of mind as discussion continues. As for capacity though, Price said he’s leery of taking up beds for low-level offenses.

The advisory committee noted the jail's west tower, which is the oldest in the complex. Members said the west tower presents challenges with infrastructure, staffing, small housing units, and poor separation logistics for women and juveniles.