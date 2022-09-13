Active Shooter Call at Dallas Lincoln High School a ‘False Call,' Police Say

Dallas Police say an active shooter call to Lincoln High School on Tuesday was a "false call."

Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday afternoon and entered the building. After clearing the campus, police said the incident was a false call.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the report. No further details have been announced about what led to the call and police have not said if anyone is expected to face any charges.

Reports of active shooters Tuesday afternoon at Waco High School in Waco and Heights High School in Houston were also unfounded.