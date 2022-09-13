No Evidence to Support Threat Reported at Houston-Area High School

Officials with the Houston Independent School District say no evidence was found to substantiate a threat of an active shooter at a Houston-area high school on Tuesday afternoon.

Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen reported a call about an active shooter at Heights High School was received just after 1 p.m.

Officials said Tuesday afternoon firefighters arrived at the school within two minutes and police a few minutes after that. Houston Police then entered the school and began searching the school room to room.

About two hours after the first call was received officials said the active shooter call was a false call and that the incident at the school was related to a fight between students. No shots were fired and there are no reports of any injuries to students. One police officer was treated for heat exhaustion.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Elizabeth Santos, Houston ISD board trustee, said the lockdown was precautionary after a threat was received.

"A threat was made against our school. As a precautionary measure, we went into lockdown mode. Houston Police Department and HISD Police are onsite and continue to investigate, though no evidence has been found to substantiate the threat. We take all threats seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority," Santos said.

Hogg and Hamilton middle schools were also locked down as a precaution, the Houston ISD said.

Reports of active shooters Tuesday afternoon at Waco High School in Waco and Dallas Lincoln High School were also unfounded.

UPDATE: At this time there are no confirmed injuries.

Parent staging is at 306 E 15th Street. Please avoid the area if your presence is not needed.



Media staging will be at the corner of Cortlandt & 14th Street.



More details to come.#hounews https://t.co/MeMdnwixlM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2022

Law enforcement from several agencies line 14th street responding to reports of an active shooter at Heights High school on 13th street @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/bWKtZFgqKp — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) September 13, 2022

“I just want to get my niece out,” Andres Flores outside Heights High School, where police is responding to an active shooter call. His sister told him to come down here because his niece is a senior. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/LSZpYy1Zbr — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) September 13, 2022

Police tell families, waiting by Heights High School, there aren’t any reports of injuries and officers are going through each room to make sure it is secure. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/NYLmuS4YfW — Rilwan Balogun (@KPRC2Rilwan) September 13, 2022

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update on this story.