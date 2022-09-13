No Evidence to Support Threat Reported at Houston-Area High School

Officials with the Houston Independent School District say no evidence was found to substantiate a threat of an active shooter at a Houston-area high school on Tuesday afternoon.
Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen reported a call about an active shooter at Heights High School was received just after 1 p.m.
Officials said Tuesday afternoon firefighters arrived at the school within two minutes and police a few minutes after that. Houston Police then entered the school and began searching the school room to room.
About two hours after the first call was received officials said the active shooter call was a false call and that the incident at the school was related to a fight between students. No shots were fired and there are no reports of any injuries to students. One police officer was treated for heat exhaustion.
Elizabeth Santos, Houston ISD board trustee, said the lockdown was precautionary after a threat was received.
"A threat was made against our school. As a precautionary measure, we went into lockdown mode. Houston Police Department and HISD Police are onsite and continue to investigate, though no evidence has been found to substantiate the threat. We take all threats seriously as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority," Santos said.
Hogg and Hamilton middle schools were also locked down as a precaution, the Houston ISD said.
Reports of active shooters Tuesday afternoon at Waco High School in Waco and Dallas Lincoln High School were also unfounded.
