AAA Projects Lowest Number of Holiday Travelers since 2002

This is a travel season unlike any we've ever seen before, with fewer people flying out for the holidays.

In fact, AAA said in its latest forecast that we could see the lowest number of travelers since 2002.

According to the 2020 Year-End Holiday Travel Forecast published by AAA this month, 3/4 of Americans are expected to stay home this year.

That's 34 million fewer people traveling this year compared to last year.

Air travel is expected to drop by near 60% over the next two weeks compared to previous years, with about 4.4 million fewer than last year.

But there is one trend that is standing out this season, something that vacation home rental company Vacasa said it has been tracking.

"One way we have seen trends change during this pandemic is that people are staying closer to home and opting for road trip destinations over air travel,” said Natalia Sutin, VP of revenue management for Vacasa. “In fact, according to our holiday survey, out of those that are traveling this holiday season, 76% -- or three out of four -- are planning to drive."

Sutin said rentals and hotel stays along travel routes are also seeing some more interest this season.

She said two out of five families are also planning to travel to a vacation or getaway destination as opposed to meeting with extended family.

“I know myself, for example, during the holiday season either my parents come to visit us from New Jersey or my in-laws come from Los Angeles. And unfortunately, they’re not going to be able to make it. So my family and I are going to drive about two hours away and just spend some time outside of our usual home and experience something different,” she said.

Even though more people are traveling by car, data from AAA shows car travel is falling to a 10 year low.

Nevertheless, more than 1 million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports on Friday and again on Saturday, according to Transportation Security Administration.

Only one out of four Americans are expected to travel during the holiday season and experts say travel is expected to pick up as the vaccine rolls out to the general public in 2021, but as NBC 5’s Alanna Quillen reports how the vaccine will affect travel remains to be seen.