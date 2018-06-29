White Rock Lake Closed, Sewage Spill Contained

It's an unusual sight - the horizon at Dallas' White Rock Lake clear in every direction of any sail boats, kayaks or paddleboards. (Published 52 minutes ago)

It’s an unusual sight – the horizon at Dallas’ White Rock Lake clear in every direction of any sail boats, kayaks or paddleboards.

The lake is bracing for over 1-million gallons of sewage headed down stream in the White Rock Creek, after being leaked through a broken line hit by contractors in Plano about 12 miles from White Rock Lake.

“I’m kind of upset I drove an hour here and I can’t do anything,” Tofunmi Folayan said, who had hoped to Kayak.

The City of Dallas ordered water activities to stop on Friday, however officials have since said the sewage has been contained.

The Corinthian Boat Club closed its doors and all of its boats, many of which would normally be on the water, were stowed and covered.

"You have to look at the economic loss on the lake if this continues just with the rentals and the people sailing,” Dan Baker, a boater at the Corinthian Boat Club said.

Late Friday, the North Texas Municipal Water District said tests showed the spill has so far not traveled past Frankfort road and remains more than 10-miles north of White Rock Lake.

The NTMWD says the damaged line has been repaired.