All westbound lanes on State Highway 183 are currently shut down as crews investigate a head-on, wrong-way crash that left two people dead and another person hospitalized, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles, a SUV and Corvette, were killed and a passenger who was in the SUV remains hospitalized, police said.

Drivers are being forced to exit at MacArthur Boulevard. Alternate routes: go south on MacArthur Boulevard and turn right on Rock Island Road, continuing to State Highway 161 and then back on 183. Another option: Drivers can re-enter westbound 183 just past Esters Road, in the area around the President George Bush Turnpike.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. just east of Belt Line Road, near the Irving Mall. The SUV was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a Corvette near MacArthur Boulevard and Belt Line Road, police said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

The lanes will likely be closed for some time.

