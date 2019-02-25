All Westbound Lanes of 183 Closed in Irving; 2 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On, Wrong-Way Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
All Westbound Lanes of 183 Closed in Irving; 2 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On, Wrong-Way Crash

A portion of westbound Hwy 183 is closed near the Irving Mall

By Eline de Bruijn and Ben Russell

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    All westbound lanes on State Highway 183 are currently shut down as crews investigate a head-on, wrong-way crash that left two people dead and another person hospitalized, police said.

    The drivers of both vehicles, a SUV and Corvette, were killed and a passenger who was in the SUV remains hospitalized, police said.

    Drivers are being forced to exit at MacArthur Boulevard. Alternate routes: go south on MacArthur Boulevard and turn right on Rock Island Road, continuing to State Highway 161 and then back on 183. Another option: Drivers can re-enter westbound 183 just past Esters Road, in the area around the President George Bush Turnpike.

    The crash happened around 3 a.m. just east of Belt Line Road, near the Irving Mall. The SUV was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a Corvette near MacArthur Boulevard and Belt Line Road, police said.

    Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

    The lanes will likely be closed for some time.

    Go here for a live look at our traffic maps.

