Wastewater Flows into Lavon Lake After Power Outage

Wastewater sewage in Lavon Lake in Allan, Texas has residents concerned about their health.

The North Texas Municipal Water District is cleaning up sewage from Lavon Lake after one of their plans lost power and discharged untreated water on Wednesday.

According to the NTMDWD, the Wilson Creek Regional Wastewater Plant located at 3020 Orr Road in Allen, Texas had a power outage on December 26 during heavy thunderstorms.

The treatment process was incomplete and just under 28,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was spilled at the site and flowed into Lavon Lake.

Crews have been deployed to the lake to isolate and clean up the contaminated water.

A Look Back: See the Top Moments of 2018

As 2018 wraps up to make way for the new year, see some of the moments that defined the news cycle and dominated headlines for the past twelve months. (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

According to the NTMDWD, water that has already been treated by the plan is safe, however, those who use private drinking water supplies such as wells that are located within one-half mile of the spill site should distil or boil their water before use.

People should avoid contact with the discharged waste material in the lake and if anyone has come in contact with the material, they are advised to bathe and wash their clothes thoroughly and as soon as possible.