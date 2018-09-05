The driver of a pickup truck appears to have repeatedly rammed into the downtown Dallas studios of Fox 4 KDFW Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of N. Griffin Street about 6:12 a.m.

In a tweet, the Fox owned-and-operated station reported the man crashed into the side of their building, jumped out of the truck and began ranting, leaving behind a suspicious bag that prompted a bomb squad investigation.

Raw: Truck Rams Fox TV Studios in Downtown Dallas

A picture posted to Twitter showed the man in handcuffs on the sidewalk.

Staffers tweeted that the building was evacuated.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the crash created a mess of papers scattered on the ground.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.