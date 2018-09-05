Suspect in FOX4 Incident Has Lengthy Criminal History

In the last 15 years, 34-year-old Michael Fry has been arrested no fewer than 28 times and charged with 47 different offenses. (Published 21 minutes ago)

In the last 15 years, 34-year-old Michael Fry, the man accused of driving his truck into a Dallas FOX TV station Wednesday, has been arrested no fewer than 28 times and charged with 47 different offenses, court records show.



Photo credit: NBC 5 News A copy of the leaflet left at FOX4 in Dallas after a man intentionally crashed into the building Sept. 5, 2018. The image is blurred to obscure the names of individuals targeted by the man. See a larger image here.

Among the offenses listed on Fry's record, criminal mischief, DWI, theft and making terroristic threats.

All but one of his 27 arrests happened in Denton County, where Fry was also involved in an October 2012 officer-involved shooting.

Fry was the passenger in a car driven by Roberto Hernandez, whom the Denton County Sheriff’s Department said attempted to ram a deputy's car. During the incident, Hernandez was killed when a sheriff’s deputy opened fire; the shooting was later ruled justified.

On Wednesday, outside of FOX4, many of the flyers that Fry scattered from his vehicle made reference to the shooting, naming some of the people involved. Dallas police said Fry was mumbling as he was arrested but was difficult to understand.

Fry was taken for a mental health evaluation before being booked at the Dallas County Jail.