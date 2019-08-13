A Fort Worth woman was arrested and now faces a charge of child sexual exploitation, according to court records. (Published 54 minutes ago)

Shannon Nichols was arrested after the FBI searched her home in Fort Worth. According to the criminal complaint, Nichols did knowingly "use, persuade, and induce a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexually explicit conduct" using her cell phone.

According to the affidavit, Nichols admitted to having files depicting "the sexual exploitation of children on her cellular telephone." One of the videos obtained by agents was a 17 second video including two minors.

The complaint goes on to say Nichols had a photo of herself performing sexual acts on a minor boy and a photo of a man with a minor girl.

Agents say the man in the photo is Tyrone Alexander Taylor, who has been arrested along with his wife Joydeth Robinson. In a separate criminal complaint, authorities say Robinson posed with two nude underage girls.

Agents searched the homes of Nichols, Taylor, and Robinson.

"I didn't notice the FBI at first until I started seeing jackets, and then I was like, 'Whoa. What's the FBI doing over here?'" recalled Taylor and Robinson's neighbor Tracy Fields. "To see the FBI, it's got to be really serious and your mind just wanders."

John Stickels, an attorney representing Nichols, told NBC 5 he could not comment on the ongoing investigation. A call for a comment for Taylor's attorney was not immediately returned.